News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man accused of damaging Capitol statues receives probation

A Madison man charged with helping tear down two statues outside the state Capitol during a string of protests over racial injustice two years ago has been sentenced to three years of probation
Protesters brought down two downtown Madison statues, including the landmark Forward one, as...
Protesters brought down two downtown Madison statues, including the landmark Forward one, as demonstrations that started on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, raged late into the night.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man charged with helping tear down two statues outside the state Capitol during a string of protests over racial injustice two years ago has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Jacob Capps, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal damage to property Wednesday and was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Capps entered the guilty plea to toppling the “Forward” statue on Capitol Square on the night of June 23, 2020. A second felony count for helping take down the statue of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg that same night was read at sentencing and dismissed.

Both statues have since been repaired and replaced.

Capps declined to comment on his plea when given the chance in court, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Protests in Madison over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police began in late May 2020. Protests the night of June 23 were in response to the arrest earlier in the day of local activist Devonere Johnson. He has since been convicted in federal court of extortion involving a Madison business.

At least four other people have been charged in connection with the statues’ destruction. At least three of their cases remain open.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

Latest News

Wisconsin court sides with former PSC member in line dispute
Wisconsin court rules against transgender sex offender
Board lifts ban on guns in Kenosha County-owned buildings
Wisconsin court’s open records ruling decried as gutting law