News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud

FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022. Balwani was found guilty in Theranos blood-testing fraud case, Thursday, July 7.(Michael Liedtke | AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ former partner, was convicted on 12 fraud counts in the Theranos blood-testing fraud case.

A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company that once enthralled Silicon Valley.

The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.

Balwani sat expressionless as the verdicts were read.

The outcome puts Balwani and Holmes in similar situations. Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. During that trial, Holmes tearfully accused Balwani of sexually and emotionally abusing her while they were lovers. Both Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, face up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in lake located in Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd’s killing
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns