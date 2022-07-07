News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Muggy with a spotty rain chance Thursday before a quiet summer weekend

Thursday may feature an isolated thunderstorm. Comfortable summer-like weather ahead for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A rise in humidity and temperatures in the forecast for Thursday as a warm front moves into the Badger State. A weak cold front will follow that could bring isolated thunderstorms to the area Thursday evening. A quiet and dry weekend will be followed by our next weather maker to start the next work week.

A muggy Thursday, but turning back to comfortable for the weekend.
A muggy Thursday, but turning back to comfortable for the weekend.(WSAW)

A muggy Thursday in-store with highs reaching the low to mid-80s stretching from the Northwoods and southward. Skies will be cloudy but mixing with sunshine at times. Spotty rain will be possible at times over North-Central Wisconsin. A cold front sliding south could bring a few isolated thunderstorms to the area by the evening hours. Areas north of HWY 29 have the greatest chance to see isolated thunderstorms, but the likelihood still remains on the lower end. Any development of thunderstorms will be weak and brief.

Isolated showers/thunderstorms could try to move in during the second half of the day Thursday
Isolated showers/thunderstorms could try to move in during the second half of the day Thursday(WSAW)
An isolated shower and/or thunderstorm is possible Thursday evening
An isolated shower and/or thunderstorm is possible Thursday evening(WSAW)

Some clouds Thursday night into early Friday morning. A low temperature between the mid-50s to 60. The cold front from Thursday evening will push the humidity and most of the clouds out of the area for Friday. Mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday. Quiet summer-like weather for the weekend with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A quiet summer-like weekend with low humidity.
A quiet summer-like weekend with low humidity.(WSAW)

Humidity returns at the beginning of the next work week. Dew points will slowly rise into Monday ahead of a low-pressure system. Late Sunday night and Monday is the next best chance to see widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms.

