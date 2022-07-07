First Alert Weather: Isolated ch. showers or storms into Thursday night, less humid leading into the weekend

News and First Alert Weather App
Chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon into tonight. Turning less humid on Friday with some great summer weather.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to July in Wisconsin. It is safe to say that most days this month are going to be warm, with how humid it is, along with chances for storms, varying on the day. On Thursday afternoon and evening, there will be some clouds and it is going to be humid. Isolated showers and storms are possible into Thursday night. However, the risk of severe storms is low. Any storm could produce downpours and brief gusty winds. Some good weather to check out the Woodchucks in action at Athetic Park in Wausau. Otherwise, partly cloudy Thursday night and still a bit muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Some clouds and humid for the game tonight at Athletic Park in Wausau.
Some clouds and humid for the game tonight at Athletic Park in Wausau.(WSAW)
After a humid Thursday, less humid conditions Friday and this weekend.
After a humid Thursday, less humid conditions Friday and this weekend.(WSAW)

Friday will feature some morning clouds in Central Wisconsin, however, as a cold front shifts south, drier air moves in, allowing for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day, and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

Great weather to spend at the pool on Friday.
Great weather to spend at the pool on Friday.(WSAW)

Saturday is another great day to spend outside with a fair amount of sun and daytime temps rising into the upper 70s to low 80s.

The next chance of showers or storms could be on Sunday. There might be some storms lurking in the Northwoods early Sunday morning as a boundary shifts to the south. Then as the day wears on, some scattered showers or storms may attempt to pop up in Central Wisconsin. Some sunshine between the clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Going down the road into the week ahead, times of sunshine with some clouds and chances for showers and storms. Not widespread in nature, but just enough instability for wet weather to develop in some locations. Highs on Monday are in the mid 80s, slipping back to the upper 70s Tuesday and around 80 on Wednesday. Next Thursday, July 14th is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

