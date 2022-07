SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department says Sheila Sigmund, 61, has been found and is safe.

Sigmund was last seen in Schofield on June 21. It’s unclear where she was found, but Everest Metro Police said she was located within their jurisdiction. Sigmund was found Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.