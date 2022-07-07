An additional tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from June 15, 2022 severe weather event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, confirmed another tornado touchdown from the June 15 storms across Wisconsin. The NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down just north of Bowler around 5:30 p.m. that evening, with peak winds of 95 mph. The tornado was on the ground for a short distance.

That now makes 10 tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service Office in Green Bay and with an additional three tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service Office in La Crosse, there was a total of 13 tornadoes on June 15, 2022.

Statewide total up to 20, after the National Weather Service confirmed a 13th tornado near Bowler, from the June 15, 2022 outbreak. (Chad Franzen)

While the storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of people and caused widespread damage, no injuries were reported from any of the tornadoes that day.

More from the National Weather Service in Green Bay : https://www.weather.gov/grb/061522_severe_event

More from the National Weather Service in La Crosse : https://www.weather.gov/arx/jun1522

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes in a year, and with the additional tornado, the statewide count is 20 for 2022 so far.

