News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin businesses indicate pessimism about the economy in survey

By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsin businesses continue to get hit with workforce challenges, more are becoming pessimistic about the future of the economy.

Over 7 in 10 businesses stated in the Wisconsin Employer Survey that they believe the state’s economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months, while 40% believe a recession will occur before the end of the year.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President & CEO Kurt Bauer explained that businesses are not being optimistic about the economy.

“Businesses continue to be hit hard by ever-increasing costs and perpetual supply chain challenges,” Bauer said. “These issues are driving Wisconsin employers to be deeply concerned about the prospect of a slowing economy.”

The survey highlighted how one year ago, 84% of Wisconsin employers said the state economy would grow. That number has now dropped to 45%.

Several businesses also cited an increase in inflation hurting their company, which could have a ripple effect.

“Unfortunately, prices are increasing faster now than they were just six months ago,” added Bauer. “With businesses paying even more, consumers are next up to be hit with these higher costs.”

Around 44% of respondents ranked the Wisconsin economy as “strong,” which is a 14-point drop from one year ago, WMC noted. About 47% said the state’s economy was “moderate” and 9% said it was “weak.”

WMC conducted the survey, which included topics like the economy, the workforce and public policy, over the last three weeks of June. This survey is conducted twice per year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Wausau Police Department looking for theft suspect
Wausau police looking for suspects in theft case
John Strasser, 41
Stratford man charged following arson, high-speed chase and standoff
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Balloons from the 2021 festival
Shuttle services offered to Taste N Glow attendees
Painted piano return to Stevens Point
Interactive art display returns to downtown Stevens Point
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money