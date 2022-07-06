Wisconsin businesses indicate pessimism about the economy in survey

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsin businesses continue to get hit with workforce challenges, more are becoming pessimistic about the future of the economy.

Over 7 in 10 businesses stated in the Wisconsin Employer Survey that they believe the state’s economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months, while 40% believe a recession will occur before the end of the year.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President & CEO Kurt Bauer explained that businesses are not being optimistic about the economy.

“Businesses continue to be hit hard by ever-increasing costs and perpetual supply chain challenges,” Bauer said. “These issues are driving Wisconsin employers to be deeply concerned about the prospect of a slowing economy.”

The survey highlighted how one year ago, 84% of Wisconsin employers said the state economy would grow. That number has now dropped to 45%.

Several businesses also cited an increase in inflation hurting their company, which could have a ripple effect.

“Unfortunately, prices are increasing faster now than they were just six months ago,” added Bauer. “With businesses paying even more, consumers are next up to be hit with these higher costs.”

Around 44% of respondents ranked the Wisconsin economy as “strong,” which is a 14-point drop from one year ago, WMC noted. About 47% said the state’s economy was “moderate” and 9% said it was “weak.”

WMC conducted the survey, which included topics like the economy, the workforce and public policy, over the last three weeks of June. This survey is conducted twice per year.

