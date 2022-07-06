Shuttle services offered to Taste N Glow attendees
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Attendees planning to visit the 2nd annual Taste N Glow can use a shuttle to arrive at the festival grounds.
Nearly four dozen hot air balloons are expected to be on display for the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest. The event is July 8-10 west of Stettin Town Hall. The festival grounds are located at 141678 Stettin Road in Wausau.
A shuttle service is available from the Weston Village Hall, Granite Peak Ski Hill and John Muir Middle School. The shuttle is available Friday 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 2-10 p.m.
Click here to view the shuttle schedule.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.