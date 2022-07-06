News and First Alert Weather App
Repairs to cause overnight outage on WSAW-TV

PROGRAMMING NOTE
(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - WSAW-TV will be off the air from midnight to 4:30 a.m. overnight Thursday into Friday, on July 7-8.

The outage is to make repairs to the tower on Rib Mountain. The repairs will affect over the air and satellite subscribers. The outage will also affect viewers receiving a signal from the Sayner tower. WSAW’s subchannels will also be affected. These channels include MeTV, FOX on 7.3, Quest and Circle.

WZAW will not be affected.

Viewers should not rescan their channels during the outage.

