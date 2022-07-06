News and First Alert Weather App
Phone found at Middleton auto shop in Highland Park shooting investigation

A phone belonging to the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park was found at a...
A phone belonging to the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park was found at a Middleton business.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phone possessed by the man accused of killing seven people was found at a Middleton business, its owner confirmed.

Jim Lund, the owner of Jim’s Auto Service Center, said the phone in the dirt was found, just off his parking lot, near an ornamental goose. He said the goose was not his and had been placed there.

Lund said that about 25 FBI officers showed up to his business on Tuesday morning to search his property. The officials reportedly told him that they had located the suspected shooter’s phone to that address and eventually found it buried on the property. Lund said he’s still in shock.

“In a way frightening,” Lund said. “From what could happen if there right here somebody that did such a thing. I’m just glad he can’t do it again if that’s what he was planning on doing.”

On Wednesday, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Crimo “seriously contemplated doing another shooting in Madison.” He did not indicate which event the suspected gunman had considered.

A phone belonging to the suspect accused in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park was found near this ornamental goose outside a Middleton business.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

According to law enforcement, Crimo did not go through with the second shooting because “he hadn’t put enough thought or research into it.” He noted that Crimo still had approximately 60 rounds with him at the time he was captured.

Investigators are unclear on why Crimo returned to Highland Park after leaving the Madison-area.

The Middleton Police Department released a statement following the news conference saying that it has been working with the FBI since the night of the shooting. Federal agents have kept the police department informed about Crimo’s actions in the city, however, Middleton police are not involved in the investigation.

A phone belonging to the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park was found at a Middleton business.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

