Iola Car Show to celebrate 50 years

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) -- Nearly 100,000 people are expected to visit Iola later this week for the 50th annual Iola Car Show.

Around 2,500 cars are on display for the three-day event. The Iola Car Show attracts spectators worldwide and transforms the town of more than 1,300 on the second weekend in July.

Gates open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 7. The event concludes on Saturday afternoon. Click here for full event details.

Featured guest includes Chip Foost, Kevin Sorbo, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, and Candy Clark.

Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed July 3-9 as Iola Car Show week.

The event is held at 350 Chrome Place in Iola.

