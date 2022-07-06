News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Iola Car Show to celebrate 50 years

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) -- Nearly 100,000 people are expected to visit Iola later this week for the 50th annual Iola Car Show.

Around 2,500 cars are on display for the three-day event. The Iola Car Show attracts spectators worldwide and transforms the town of more than 1,300 on the second weekend in July.

Gates open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 7. The event concludes on Saturday afternoon. Click here for full event details.

Featured guest includes Chip Foost, Kevin Sorbo, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, and Candy Clark.

Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed July 3-9 as Iola Car Show week.

The event is held at 350 Chrome Place in Iola.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
Wausau Police Department looking for theft suspect
Wausau police looking for suspects in theft case
John Strasser, 41
Stratford man charged following arson, high-speed chase and standoff
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

Latest News

Painted piano return to Stevens Point
Interactive art display returns to downtown Stevens Point
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Safer Fireworks this Year 7/5/2022
Fewer issues with fireworks reported this year
Home fireworks for sale
Fire department reports fewer fireworks accidents this year