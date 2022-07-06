News and First Alert Weather App
Interactive art display returns to downtown Stevens Point

Painted piano return to Stevens Point
Painted piano return to Stevens Point(Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A rainbow-striped piano is now on display at the transit stage in a public space in Stevens Point.

“This is such a cool project each year. People love this opportunity for public music,” said Mayor Wiza. “I’ve seen people of all ages playing and many more people just listening.”

The city encourages people to sit down and play. Mayor Mike Wiza said the city would love to share pictures or video of users or listeners.

The donated piano was painted by volunteers from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. The piano is protected from most of the weather, but it is still outside, so as the season moves on, it will fall out of tune.

“We’d love to find someone who can help us keep it tuned every few weeks,” Wiza said.

If you have a piano in decent shape that you would like to donate for next year, contact the mayor’s office at 715-346-1570.

This is the third year the city has created a public interactive art display featuring a piano.

