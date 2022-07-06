News and First Alert Weather App
Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses during outdoor performance

Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in Michigan Tuesday night and is expected to recover.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan.

Santana was reportedly “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” while performing at an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, about 40 miles outside of Detroit.

Temperatures reached up to 90 degrees Tuesday, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Fans posted videos showing the response to Santana's collapse on stage Tuesday night during a set in Michigan. (Source: Nora Rodriguez/@JoAnnBarnas/Twitter/CNN)

The 74-year-old musician was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Santana posted on Facebook following the incident, thanking his fans for their “precious prayers.”

The musician was set to perform with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, but that concert has been postponed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

