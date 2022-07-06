Former President Trump to attend Milwaukee event

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a rally in Milwaukee in August as reports say he may be set to announce another run for president.

The American Freedom Tour stop is scheduled for Aug. 20. The venue has yet to be determined.

Trump will be joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, and political analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Event organizers say the purpose is to help promote a conservative agenda.

Tickets range from $35 for general admission to $3,995 for a seat in the “Presidential Section.”

Milwaukee is one of the finalists for hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024.

The New York Times reports Trump is expected to announce another run for president. Some advisers told the Times that Trump might declare his candidacy on social media “without warning.”

Meanwhile, the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots has announced they will hear testimony from former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Cipollone was reportedly against Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The panel has referred to him as a “crucial witness.”

