First Alert Weather: Scattered showers on Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with cooler highs in the mid-70s. The day will feature chances for a sprinkle or two in some spots, but this won’t be a huge inconvience. Clouds clearing overnight into Thursday with cooler lows dropping into the upper 50s. Warmer on Thursday with forecast high in the low 80s. Another chance for a sprinkle during the morning hours, but overall, the day will feature a sun and cloud mixture. By Thursday evening, there is a chance for a brief shower and thunderstorm to develop over the area.

A chance for some light rain showers to develop Thursday evening. (WSAW)

80 and sunny for Friday and Saturday. Highs remain in the low 80s on Sunday with clouds increasing throughout the day. Next weather maker could make an appearance late Sunday evening into Monday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area.

