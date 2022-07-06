News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: A few sprinkles here and there

Mostly quiet weather to end the work week
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooler and less humid conditions in store Wednesday. A chance to catch a few rain drops between Wednesday and Thursday, but overall, remaining mostly quiet to end the week.

Sprinkles will be possible periodically throughout the day
Sprinkles will be possible periodically throughout the day(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with cooler highs in the mid-70s. The day will feature chances for a sprinkle or two in some spots, but this won’t be a huge inconvience. Clouds clearing overnight into Thursday with cooler lows dropping into the upper 50s. Warmer on Thursday with forecast high in the low 80s. Another chance for a sprinkle during the morning hours, but overall, the day will feature a sun and cloud mixture. By Thursday evening, there is a chance for a brief shower and thunderstorm to develop over the area.

A chance for some light rain showers to develop Thursday evening.
A chance for some light rain showers to develop Thursday evening.(WSAW)

80 and sunny for Friday and Saturday. Highs remain in the low 80s on Sunday with clouds increasing throughout the day. Next weather maker could make an appearance late Sunday evening into Monday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police Department looking for theft suspect
Wausau police looking for suspects in theft case
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston
John Strasser, 41
Stratford man charged following arson, high-speed chase and standoff
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

Latest News

Hour-By-Hour Heat Index
First Alert Weather: Storm chances mainly south of Wisconsin Rapids tonight
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather - Showers slowly ending on Monday afternoon
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast