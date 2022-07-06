Fire department reports fewer fireworks accidents this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite fireworks shows being canceled on account of rain or lack of staffing, this year police and fire departments said they saw a very low level of home fireworks-related calls.

The Wausau Fire Department said they only had one call to respond over the July 4th weekend, and even then it was a formality more than anything else.

“Discarded fireworks ignited cardboard inside of a recycling bin. It was a small amount, and they were able to put it out with a garden hose prior to us getting on scene,” said Lieutenant Shane Woller of the Wausau Fire Department.

Woller said summer is normally a time when they expect more calls, with people enjoying extended hours outside in the warmer weather.

“It’s always an unsure thing with holiday weekends whether a lot of people went out of town or stayed in town, and the higher risk of medical calls that could result from using fireworks unsafely or just general fire hazards,” Woller said.

He’s aware that the use of fireworks doesn’t end with the holiday weekend, and it’s something they will have to prepare for all season.

“Secondary fires being started with fireworks doesn’t necessarily relate just to the fourth of July or Memorial Day. Any time that the conditions are dry or there’s been any lack of rain it can always start something on fire,” Woller said.

The Wausau Fire Department recommends checking in with the Department of Natural Resources before lighting the fuse. Wind and other conditions might factor into the level of danger.

“It’s always a hazard, just hot embers landing on roofs or anything that could be caught in a rain gutter could start old pine needles or old leaves on fire,” Woller said, adding, “It’s never a bad idea to put water on them to make sure there’s nothing left smoldering that could reignite later.”

So far this year, Woller says the Wausau Fire Department is grateful for the care people are taking in putting on their own pyrotechnic shows.

“We’d definitely like to thank all the citizens for having a safe Fourth of July holiday with their use of fireworks that resulted in no structures being burned or anything that we’re aware of in the area,” he said.

