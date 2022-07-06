Clintonville native, former UWSP baseball player Justin Jirschele looking make his mark as a skipper

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WSAW) - Justin Jirschele was a second baseman for the UWSP Pointers in 2012. Now, he’s in year two of managing the Birmingham Barons in Double-A of the White Sox farm system.

Jirschele has been coaching since his retirement from playing in 2015. He was hired to be the hitting coach of the Great Falls Voyagers of rookie ball that same year.

In 2017, he was named the manager of the Kannapolis Intimidators, making him the youngest manager in professional baseball at the time. He was promoted to be the Barons manager before the 2020 season, and officially took to the dugout in 2021.

“I’m just trying to take it year-by-year, day-by-day and enjoy it, and continue to learn the game of baseball and get myself better, and ultimately get the players better,” Jirschele said.

Jirschele takes notes from from his dad, Mike, who has been coaching at the professional level for 30 years, including a six-year stint as the Kansas City Royals third base coach in which he coached in back-to-back World Series’.

The pair still talk often, with Justin often heading advice from his dad.

“Everything that I’m going through or will continue to go through, he’s probably seen it, right. I’m comfortable enough to go to him or tell him when I feel I made a mistake,” Justin Jirschele said.

From Mike’s perspective, he’s happy to give Justin advice as he looks to make the same mark he did.

“We talk a lot of nights when we get back to the room. He’s on the road, I’m at home. he’s on the road, or whatever. And we just continue to talk about games and situations that come up,” Mike Jirschele said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.