Woodchucks earn series split with Growlers

Mark Shallenberger drove in four runs in the 7-2 victory
Woodchucks earn series split with Growlers
Mark Shallenberger drove in four runs in the 7-2 victory
By Wausau Woodchucks
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Andrew Armstrong worked five shutout innings and Mark Shallenberger drove in four runs in a 7-2 victory for the Wausau Woodchucks in Kalamazoo Monday night.

The Woodchucks improved to 17-19 this season, ending their first half with a series-splitting win to snap a three-game slide.

Armstrong (Florida State) turned in his best outing of the summer. The lefty commanded his fastball and slider consistently, striking out a season-high six and holding the league’s best offense scoreless through five.

Shallenberger (Evansville) drove in what turned out to be the game-winning runs in the third inning. First, a sacrifice fly by Brent Widder (Evansville) put the Chucks in front 1-0 as Ryan Sepede (BYU) scored. Shallenberger then drove in both Collin Reuter (BYU) and Amani Larry (Mississippi State) with a two-RBI base hit.

Brock Watkins (BYU) knocked in Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), and in a span of two-at bats, the Chucks padded their lead to 4-0.

The Growlers threatened in the bottom of the fifth but Armstrong induced an inning-ending double play. Kalamazoo out-hit Wausau 8 to 6 in the game, but the Chucks turned three twin-killers to help escape jams.

Wausau added to their lead in the seventh when Shallenberger’s second hit drove in Widder and Dorraugh. Dorraugh reached base three times in the win, scoring twice. Widder extended his on-base streak to 20 games after drawing a walk in the seventh.

The Growlers scored two runs off reliever Cade Denton (Oral Roberts) who tossed three innings in middle relief. But that was all they could muster as Carter Heninger (San Jose State) threw a 1-2-3 ninth. Heninger tallied strikeout number 29, adding to his team lead and maintaining a 0.00 ERA in the first half.

It was the first time that Kalamazoo was held to less than 5 runs since June 14, snapping a 20-game streak for the Great Lakes East’s first-half champs. They’ll make a return trip to Wausau this weekend.

The Chucks will have their first day off since June 7 tomorrow as their first half of the season has concluded. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday at Witter Field to take on the first-half champion Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Woodchucks return home on July 7th for a five-game homestand. We’ll kick it off with a visit from The Amazing Tyler’s Balancing Act, followed by 90′s Night and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Cellcom and Northstar Mohican Casino Resort on Friday, July 8th. The fun continues with games from Saturday, July 9th through Monday, July 11th. Bark in the Park, presented by Fleet Farm returns to Athletic Park on Sunday, July 10th. Information and tickets for all upcoming Woodchucks games can be found at woodchucks.com.

