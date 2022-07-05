News and First Alert Weather App
Woman accused of killing and dismembering man back in court

We’re expecting Taylor Schabusiness to enter a plea at today’s hearing.
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing in one of Green Bay’s most gruesome murder cases. Action 2 News plans to be in the Brown County courtroom.

Taylor Schabusiness was arrested and charged with killing 25-year-old Shad Thyrion, then dismembering his body. We’ve been following this story for you since February.

Schabusiness is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

Back in May, she was found competent to stand trial after the judge heard lengthy testimony from several different psychologists. On May 19, the judge ruled that she is competent to assist in her defense.

We’re expecting Schabusiness to enter a plea at today’s hearing. Action 2 News will bring you updates after her court appearance this morning.

