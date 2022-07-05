Weather forces cancellation of fireworks celebrations

(WSAW) - Several communities in central Wisconsin canceled their fireworks celebrations on Monday due to the weather.

The following communities have announced the following rain dates.

Abbotsford: Fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 9 at Red Arrow Park

Merrill: Fireworks at dusk on Tuesday, July 5 at the MARC

Fenwood: Fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 9 at the ballpark

Mosinee: (Tiki Beach) Fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 9. Tiki Beach is located at 1126 County Road DB, Mosinee.

