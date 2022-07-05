Wausau police looking for suspects in theft case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking the public for help to identify the suspects in a recent theft.

According to police, the suspects drove into the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of S. 3rd Ave. A female passenger got the attention of an older woman who was about to walk into the business. The suspect got out of the vehicle, approached the woman in the parking lot and put a necklace over her head. While doing this, the suspect was able to unclasp the victim’s necklace and steal it from her. The suspect got back into the vehicle and drove away.

The female suspect is described as Native American. The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a larger Native American man with a beard. They were driving a silver, newer model Toyota Highlander.

The stolen necklace is 24 karat gold with a rectangle pendant. Inside the pendant is a gem with a religious symbol in the center.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Officer Karlen at 715-261-7908. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us. If you would like to remain anonymous, information can be provided through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at http://www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org/ or 877-409-8777.

