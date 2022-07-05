News and First Alert Weather App
Thousands attend Minocqua Parade

Thousands celebrate the holiday at the Minocqua Parade.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOCQUA Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands lined the streets of downtown Minocqua for the annual 4th of July parade. It lasted almost an hour and the crowd was lively.

“This parade is absolutely incredible. And we just have the best time here. The fourth up here is just so exciting,” said Elisabeth Peterson, a parade-goer from Onalaska.

Peterson said the parade is the best way to celebrate Independence day with everyone. She’s the biggest fan of the annual event.

“This is my 14th year coming up here so I’ve been coming up here ever since I was a little kid,” said Peterson.

There were bright colored floats, dancers, patriotic music and more.

“This parade is so lively, everyone here is amazing. The atmosphere is just great. Everyone is so happy,” said Peterson.

Parker Eckland from Minocqua said with all the excitement it’s still important to remember what it’s all about.

“To really, like, support the community and the veterans,” said Eckland.

Other parade-goers told NewsChannel 7 that the parade is their favorite way to celebrate our freedom each year with their families.

