Stratford man charged following arson, high-speed chase and standoff

John Strasser, 41
John Strasser, 41
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $25,000 cash for a 41-year-old Stratford man arrested after two high-speed chases and a standoff.

John Strasser is charged with arson, fleeing an officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Officer attempted to make contact with Strasser on July 3 after he reportedly set fire to his home. Officers located Strasser driving west State Road 153. According to court documents, Strasser did not stop and continued on State Road 153. Additional officers assisted in the pursuit as it neared State Road 97. Strasser is accused of driving at speeds around 100 mph. Investigators also said at times he turned off his headlights. He also swerved and failed to stop at stop signs.

The pursuit continued into Mosinee. Investigators said Strasser drove over two sets of tire deflation devices. OnStar was able to slow Strasser’s vehicle and then disable it. A stand-off lasting several hours then ensued. Strasser got into the vehicle again and drove into a field.

Officers said during the standoff, Strasser pointed a rifle and pistol at officers. He also threatened to harm himself.

Marshfield SWAT and Marathon County SWAT arrived at the scene. After deploying less-lethal weapons, Strasser surrendered and was arrested.

He remains in the Marathon County Jail. He’s expected to learn if his case will head to trial on July 13.

