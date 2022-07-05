Rhinelander holds Rally Around the Flag 4th of July parade

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Rhinelander held its annual 4th of July parade on Monday. The parade has been celebrating Independence Day for over 30 years.

Patriotism poured onto the streets of downtown Rhinelander for the 4th of July parade. This year’s parade theme is “Rally Around the Flag.”

“It’s been estimated 8,000-10,000 people. So Rhinelander basically doubles,” said Dale Schlieve, the chairman of the Rhinelander parade.

Floats made their way through the crowds, while volunteers tossed candy and beads to the kids.

“I figured about 80-85 [floats], which is a little bit down from previous… covid and that… but it was still a good turn out,” said Schlieve.

Parade guests said marching bands are what brought the most energy to the parade.

“We got our bands back. We got our bands back and that makes the parade,” said Schlieve.

Marilyn Pekol is the director of the Rhinelander Area Community Band. She said the 4th of July parade is an event her and the band look forward to all year.

“The crowd is wonderful. We’re here for a great purpose. People really respond to the band and the band loves to play for this event,” said Pekol.

Pekol said being a part of the parade is a way to support our country.

“I think it’s really important for us to step up to the plate, no matter how polarized we may be political, it’s important for us to come together as a community and say hey, this is our country and we’re proud of it,” said Pekol.

