News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rhinelander holds Rally Around the Flag 4th of July parade

Parade has been celebrating Independence Day for over 30 years
Rally Around the Flag 4th of July parade in Rhinelander
Rally Around the Flag 4th of July parade in Rhinelander(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Rhinelander held its annual 4th of July parade on Monday. The parade has been celebrating Independence Day for over 30 years.

Patriotism poured onto the streets of downtown Rhinelander for the 4th of July parade. This year’s parade theme is “Rally Around the Flag.”

“It’s been estimated 8,000-10,000 people. So Rhinelander basically doubles,” said Dale Schlieve, the chairman of the Rhinelander parade.

Floats made their way through the crowds, while volunteers tossed candy and beads to the kids.

“I figured about 80-85 [floats], which is a little bit down from previous… covid and that… but it was still a good turn out,” said Schlieve.

Parade guests said marching bands are what brought the most energy to the parade.

“We got our bands back. We got our bands back and that makes the parade,” said Schlieve.

Marilyn Pekol is the director of the Rhinelander Area Community Band. She said the 4th of July parade is an event her and the band look forward to all year.

“The crowd is wonderful. We’re here for a great purpose. People really respond to the band and the band loves to play for this event,” said Pekol.

Pekol said being a part of the parade is a way to support our country.

“I think it’s really important for us to step up to the plate, no matter how polarized we may be political, it’s important for us to come together as a community and say hey, this is our country and we’re proud of it,” said Pekol.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th of July Events and Celebrations
Some storms Monday could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and perhaps some hail.
First Alert Weather: More humid with risks of showers & storms
Independence Day Celebration and Car Show
Independence Day Celebration and Car Show brings out thousands of people
Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.
WSAW anchor charged with OWI
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with Chicago-area parade shooting taken into custody

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with Chicago-area parade shooting taken into custody
The fireworks show in Antigo has been canceled Monday night because of unfavorable weather...
Antigo fireworks canceled due to weather
Monday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather - Showers slowly ending on Monday afternoon
Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and perhaps some hail on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Storms likely for Independence Day, some strong