New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Osso Buco is now open in Weston. The new restaurant is located on Schofield Avenue. Basil previously occupied the space.

During an interview with NewsChannel 7 in March, owner and Chef Marco Higuera said the restaurant would offer fine dining.

“I’m going to focus mostly on some Italian from different areas of Italy and Mediterranean ingredients to not pigeonhole the food into a certain variety that people are going to think it’s all pasta,” said Higuera, “because it’s going to feature a lot of seafood and proteins, pork chops, fillets, steaks.”

Higuera said the restaurant will offer Italian food but that isn’t the only type of food Osso Buco will offer.

The restaurant’s website shows it is open Tuesday- Saturday.

