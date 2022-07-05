First Alert Weather: Turning hot and steamy Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As you head back to work Tuesday, prepare for the mugginess making a return as humidity levels rise. Hot and steamy weather won’t last for long. A cool down is on the way for Wednesday.

Tracking rain for Wednesday (WSAW)

Patchy fog in the area to start off the morning Tuesday. Not everyone will experiance fog Tuesday morning, but those who do will experience dense fog as visibilities drop at or nearf zero miles. Fog gradually lifting throughout the morning. Outdoor conditions will start already muggy in the morning. Skies will be cloudy to start but clearing before heading into the aftenoon. The second half of the day will feature sunshine, but will feel sticky. Highs near the mid-80s, with a heat index value approaching the 90s.

Warmer highs with muggy conditions Tuesday will make the outdoors feel like the 90s. (WSAW)

North-Central Wisconsin is expected to stay dry Tuesday evening and during the overnight hours. Areas south of Wisconsin Dells will see thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Clouds increasing overnight with a low near 60. Mostly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday with highs near the mid-70s.

Scattered rain showers move in mid-morning Wednesday (WSAW)

Scattered showers Wednesday will fizzle out in the afternoon (WSAW)

There is a chance for some rain by mid-morning into the afternoon. Rain will be scattered and light. Not everyone will see rain. Accumulations staying around a tenth of an inch. There is a chance for some rain showers to linger overnight into Thursday morning.

Light rain will accumulate on Wednesday into Thursday. (WSAW)

Quiet and sunny conditions will follow for the rest of the week. Highs likely staying around the low 80s. High probability for a dry weekend with the next rain chance likely not returning until early next week.

