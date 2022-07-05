News and First Alert Weather App
$25K cash bond set for Stratford man after armed stand-off

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man from Stratford’s cash bond has been set for $25,000 after his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

John Strasser is facing four charges which include, arson of a building, attempting to flee or elude an officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Assistant District Attorney Syd Brubacher said Strasser ran two stop signs and was driving over 100 miles an hour with no headlights in a police chase. Once law enforcement got him to stop there was a stand-off.

“There was a stand-off that took about a 10-hour ordeal. SWAT from Wood County and Marathon County had to appear. [When they] tried to get him out of the car, he pointed both a riffle and a handgun at law enforcement multiple times,” said Syd Brubacher, Assistant District Attorney.

A family member of Stasser spoke at the appearance. She said Strasser is in need of help with mental health assistance.

The state originally asked for a $100,000 cash bond, but the court settled on $25,000 for the offenses. Strassers’ Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for July 13 at Marathon County Court House.

