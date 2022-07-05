News and First Alert Weather App
1 elk hunt tag remains and there’s still time to enter to win it

(New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have been picked to participate in Wisconsin’s elk hunt this year and the Department of Natural Resources still has one more tag to give away.

“All three hunters were surprised to receive the call,” DNR Wildlife Biologist Josh Spiegel said. Many of our state’s hunters love the opportunity to support Wisconsin elk, but the level of excitement of the drawing winners is unmatched.”

More than 25,000 hunters applied for what the DNR described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to participate in this year’s elk season. The agency did not identify the winners, only saying they were from Fort Atkinson, Hudson, and New Richmond.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will award the fourth of eight tags via a raffle. Wisconsin residents (and Wisconsin residents only) can enter to win it on the foundation’s website. There’s no cap on how many tickets anyone can purchase, and proceeds will be set aside for elk research and management. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The final four tags for the hunting season, which begins on Saturday, Oct. 15, will go to the Ojibwe Tribe as part of its treaty rights, DNR explained.

