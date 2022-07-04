News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.
WSAW anchor charged with OWI
Mark Zimmerman
Longtime Ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor dies at age 56
4th of July Events and Celebrations
Burglars target same Wisconsin Rapids gas station 3 times
Wisconsin Rapids gas station burglarized three times in less than two weeks
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Some storms Monday could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and perhaps some hail.
First Alert Weather: More humid with risks of showers & storms
Scattered showers & storms on July 4th. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall and...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast