Plover native Schulfer feels at home with Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s roughly just a 20-minute drive from Plover to Wisconsin Rapids. For Rafters’ pitcher Logan Schulfer, it’s one he doesn’t mind making.

“I love playing in Wisconsin, especially living right now at home it’s great,” said Schulfer. “You get to eat your mom’s meals. It’s fantastic.”

Schulfer is from Plover, graduating from SPASH last year. Now a pitcher at UW-Milwaukee, he returned close to home to pitch for the nearby Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The entire Northwoods League experience isn’t a new one for Schulfer. He was able to watch his brother do it first.

“My brother actually played in the Northwoods League in 2015 and 2016 so I’ve been to a lot of Northwoods League games,” said Schulfer. “I’ve talked to him about it so I’ve been pretty prepared before this.”

Schulfer’s older brother, Austin, spent two seasons with the Eau Claire Express. He’s now a member of the Minnesota Twins organization, pitching for Triple-A St. Paul.

The valuable experience his brother got is something Schulfer is taking advantage of in the present day.

”I mean a wood bat is easier to throw against because you don’t get the little chuff hits and you can break bats,” said Schulfer. “Breaking bats is definitely a great thing.”

Schulfer has done his part in breaking opponents’ bats. His fastball has consistently been in the low-to-mid 90 MPH range. To his knowledge, he still occupies the fastest pitch of the season for the Rafters.

“I’m not totally sure though,” Schulfer laughed. “I hope so.”

His heaters have been backed up with good numbers. In seven appearances, he has a 3-0 record with a sub-three ERA, as well as a save. While it’s a good exposition of his skill, he enjoys the chance to bond with a unique group of players.

“There are so many different guys and so many different ways of life because they come from all over,” said Schulfer. “It’s just great to be on the team, mesh with them, and I think that’s why we’re winning.”

The Rafters have been winning, and often at that. They own the best record in the Northwoods League and have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, winning their division in the first half of the season.

With such a talented team, the Rafters certainly have people coming out to the ballpark. However, in Schulfer’s case, he may have a few more coming through the gates to see him.

“I get two free tickets so I’ve been having to ask other people for them, just because there’s a lot of people,” said Schulfer My family lives around the area so I give them tickets.”

