Independence Day Celebration and Car Show brings out thousands of people

Independence Day Celebration and Car Show
(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willow Springs Garden has been hosting 4th of July weekend events for 15 years. That includes the Independence Day Celebration and car show.

“We put this on every year. It’s free of charge to come and walk the grounds,” said Mark Wallace, a volunteer at Willow Springs Garden.

The event is celebrated on the Sunday before the 4th of July.

“We have about 400 to 500 antique cars in the car show,” said Wallace.

A variety of unique cars and equipment were displayed for visitors to check out.

“And it’s all antiques and people that know how it works are showing the public how these things all worked back in the day,” said Wallace.

Jim Washebek is the owner of a customized 1967 GTO muscle car. He said only 6,700 of his type of car have been made.

“I wanted to make it the way I want it so I made it red with my white interior, adding air conditioning, cruise control, hot rod engine, the whole works,” said Washebek.

Event organizers at the Independence Day celebrations are an opportunity to create traditions while learning history.

“We encourage people to read and learn the constitution so that we can hold our government accountable to that constitution,” said Wallace.

Wallace said the event was all about American freedom.

“So we’re here to preserve the history of our freedom, which today seems to be more important than ever,” said Wallace.

The Independence Day fireworks at the Willow Springs Garden will happen on Sunday at dusk.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

