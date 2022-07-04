First Alert Weather - Stormy weather at times for Independence Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will build quickly throughout central Wisconsin on Independence Day, with scattered thunderstorms becoming more numerous throughout the afternoon. While temperatures remain rather seasonal with highs ~80°, more humidity will return to central Wisconsin to help fuel the thunderstorms throughout today and tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon. (WSAW)

Storms will begin to wind down for the evening hours, with some dry weather still possible around dusk. While the storm threats wind down, it still may be a bit too breezy for the fireworks displays to go off, so please check ahead before you head out to take a gander at the light displays across central Wisconsin.

Stronger storms possible for Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

In addition to the strong to severe storm threat, heavy rainfall is possible for parts of the area, that may lead to a rapid rise in water levels on area creeks, rivers and streams.

Heavy rain potential may have the possibility of causing some quick water rise on area rivers, creeks and streams. (WSAW)

A small chance for showers and thundershowers will still exist Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday evening, as temperatures remain very summer-like across Wisconsin. Expect a bump in temperatures for the weekend with a small chance for storms returning by next Sunday.

