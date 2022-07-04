First Alert Weather: Storms likely for Independence Day, some strong

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Independence Day! Mother Nature will likely be providing some natural fireworks today in much of North Central Wisconsin, in the form of thunderstorms. Clouds will be common on Monday with a chance of showers through the first part of the day, then a better risk of scattered storms Monday afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be strong with the main threat being heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and perhaps hail up to 1″ in size. Warm and humid with highs on Monday in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. (WSAW)

Storms could be moving west to east across the region during the afternoon on Monday. (WSAW)

Storms may linger into the early to mid-evening hours on Monday. (WSAW)

The storms may be moving quick enough that we could end up with dry, albeit humid conditions for Monday evening fireworks around dusk. Temps will be running in the upper 60s to low 70s. Don’t forget the bug repellent.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the day or during the evening hours. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday are in the low to mid 80s.

A band of storms might impact the southern parts of the area Tuesday afternoon or evening. (WSAW)

Partly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with chances of scattered storms either late day or at night. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. Some sun to wrap up the work week on Friday, still warm and a bit humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

The best bet of having a couple of completely dry days locally might not be until next weekend. A fair amount of sunshine for Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will be warm for the week ahead with highs in the 80s. (WSAW)

Stay up to date on when storms are in the region and if any watches or warnings are issued

