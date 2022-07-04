First Alert Weather - Showers slowly ending on Monday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms will begin to wind down on Monday afternoon. A small chance for showers and thundershowers will still exist Tuesday evening and again Wednesday evening, as temperatures remain very summer-like across Wisconsin. Expect a bump in temperatures for the weekend with a small chance for storms returning by next Sunday.

Monday Evening Forecast (WSAW)

