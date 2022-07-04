News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather - Showers slowly ending on Monday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and large hail
By Mark Holley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms will begin to wind down on Monday afternoon. A small chance for showers and thundershowers will still exist Tuesday evening and again Wednesday evening, as temperatures remain very summer-like across Wisconsin. Expect a bump in temperatures for the weekend with a small chance for storms returning by next Sunday.

Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast(WSAW)

Don’t forget to download our latest WSAW WZAW First Alert Weather App! You can track the latest updates in the forecast with our apps and if any severe weather does happen, the app will alert you by your location, as to what kind of severe weather threat is ongoing and/or possible.

Download the WSAW WZAW First Alert App Here -> https://www.wsaw.com/page/subscribe/

