News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th of July Events and Celebrations
Some storms Monday could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and perhaps some hail.
First Alert Weather: More humid with risks of showers & storms
Independence Day Celebration and Car Show
Independence Day Celebration and Car Show brings out thousands of people
Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.
WSAW anchor charged with OWI
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long-lost sisters reunited by DNA ancestry test
Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long lost sisters reunited by 23andMe test