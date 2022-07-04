News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo fireworks canceled due to weather

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANTIGO Wis. (WSAW) - The fireworks show in Antigo has been canceled Monday night because of unfavorable weather conditions. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, they consulted with the pyrotechnics crew who made the decision to cancel them.

The fireworks were originally supposed to happen at Antigo High School starting at dusk.

The fireworks will be rescheduled for a later date.

