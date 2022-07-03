Reports: Hauser re-signs with Celtics on three-year deal

BOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - It appears SPASH alum Sam Hauser will be sticking around in the northeast. According to reports, the Stevens Point native is signing a three-year deal with the Boston Celtics to remain with the team.

According to a league source, the Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a three-year deal worth approximately $6 million. The first two years are fully guaranteed.

Cs are hopeful Hauser can be a real contributor next season. https://t.co/y2fzvkurvH — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 3, 2022

Hauser appeared in 26 games with the Celtics. His career-high in scoring came in his home state back in April, putting up 11 points against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Hauser, who played collegiately at Marquette and Virginia, also played in 10 games for Boston’s G-League affiliate.

Hauser and the Celtics won the Eastern Conference title before falling to Golden State in the NBA Finals in June.

