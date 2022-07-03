News and First Alert Weather App
Reports: Hauser re-signs with Celtics on three-year deal

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 23,...
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - It appears SPASH alum Sam Hauser will be sticking around in the northeast. According to reports, the Stevens Point native is signing a three-year deal with the Boston Celtics to remain with the team.

The deal is reportedly worth $6 million and is guaranteed for the first two seasons. Hauser started his career on a two-way contract before signing with the team for the remainder of the season in February.

Hauser appeared in 26 games with the Celtics. His career-high in scoring came in his home state back in April, putting up 11 points against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Hauser, who played collegiately at Marquette and Virginia, also played in 10 games for Boston’s G-League affiliate.

Hauser and the Celtics won the Eastern Conference title before falling to Golden State in the NBA Finals in June.

