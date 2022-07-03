News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: More humid with risks of showers & storms

Intervals of sun and clouds on Sunday with the best chances of scattered storms later in the day and evening in the Northwoods.
Humid conditions are on tap for the days ahead.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Independence Day holiday weekend continues across North Central Wisconsin and it will not be picture-perfect for the final couple of days of the extended weekend. A bit more humid on Sunday with a chance of morning showers in some locations then clouds with a few breaks of sunshine from the late morning into the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible later in the day across parts of the north, which could linger into Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 70s to near 80.

More clouds than intervals of sunshine with a chance of showers or storms.
Showers and storms in the Northwoods will exit out around midnight, with some clouds across the entire area overnight into Monday morning. Lows by daybreak in the low to mid 60s.

Storms are possible Monday afternoon in the region.
Mostly cloudy and humid with afternoon/evening showers and storms.
A chance of strong storms which could produce gusty winds, scattered areas of hail, and locally...
Independence Day on Monday features more clouds than sun and it will be humid. A chance of showers in the morning, followed by an increased risk of showers and storms from midday Monday, through the afternoon and into the evening. There is a risk that some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail up to 1″, and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats. If the storms linger into the early to mid-evening, some fireworks displays could be impacted on Monday night. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s to around 80.

The work week gets underway Tuesday with a partly sunny sky. There is a chance of scattered showers or storms as the day wears on. Highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds, along with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday could start off with showers or storms in the morning, with clouds breaking for some sunshine by the afternoon. Still warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Less humid air is forecast to return to the region by the end of the week, along with completely dry days on Friday and next Saturday. Highs Friday are in the low 80s, while in the upper 70s on Sunday.

