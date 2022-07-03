News and First Alert Weather App
Families enjoy the ‘Carp Classic’ fishing tournament at the Riverfront Rendezvous

Tournament winners take home trophies
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Rendezvous is back at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point for its 38th year. The weekend-long event has many activities, but the Carp Classic lets the winner take home a trophy and some bragging rights.

“The Carp Classic is an internationally known fishing tournament right here in the Wisconsin River,” said Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point.

Forty-eight anglers cast their lines down the coast of the Wisconsin River as they competed in the Carp Classic.

“It’s a 5-hour event and you can start right at the beginning or end early. It’s totally up to you,” said Scott Halvorsen, the part superintendent.

The anglers tested their skills to see who could catch the largest and the most carp.

“We see a lot of families, a lot of young people, a lot of older people too that are more serious. They can test their skills and compare them against their buddies or their rivals,” said Halvorsen.

The competition offered different categories for all ages.

“We have 3 different categories of events. We have the 12 and under, for those that are younger. We have the 13 and over and then we’ve got a boat competition,” said Halvorsen.

Each category winner received a trophy for the largest fish and the most pounds of fish caught.

“You relax along the riverfront. Throw a line in the water. I think the record fish that was caught was Jane Graham Jennings and I think she still holds the record. It’s over 22 pounds,” said Mayor Wiza.

Jane Graham Jennings made her return for another year of the Carp Classic. She and her team won a trophy for the largest fish at 19.2 pounds and the most weight at 208 pounds.

“We really hope more people come out because it’s really a great tournament. It’s easy fun. It’s inexpensive and it helps support cleaning up the river,” said Jane Graham Jennings.

Graham Jennings said she enjoys how fishing brings families together.

“Seeing people out, getting families involved in fishing, and getting outdoors. That’s the most important,” said Graham Jennings.

