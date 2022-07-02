Wisconsin Rapids Rafters explode for 15 runs, beat Chinooks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters offense continued to do what they have done all season, exploding for 15 runs in a 15-1 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The Rafters took advantage on a pair of miscues from the Chinooks, scoring two runs in the first inning on throwing errors. In the third inning, Jacob Igawa hit a chopper to short to plate the third run of the game.

The fourth inning is where the Rafters opened the floodgates. After drawing a bases loaded walk earlier in the inning, Northwood League leading home run hitter, Brendan Bobo, hit a grand slam to put the Rafters up 8-0, finishing a five-run inning.

They scored six more runs in the sixth inning, three more on Bobo’s second home run of the game. He has nine home runs on the season.

The Rafters are now a franchise-record 27-5, and hold a 10.5 game lead in the Great Lakes West division.

