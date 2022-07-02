News and First Alert Weather App
Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

An overturned semi-trailer carrying beer at an Appleton intersection Saturday morning.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking.

Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The scene is now cleared and drivers are able to pass through the area.

We have not received word on what caused the accident to happen.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the incident.

