Riverfront Rendezvous returns to Stevens Point

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Riverfront Rendezvous is back at Pfiffner Park this weekend for its 38th year of bringing music to the masses.

The weekend long event started Friday evening at 5:00 and features three stages to accommodate the 18 bands that will perform.

“You know we’ll do everything from polka music to a little bit of the hip hop. We try everything in between with some bluegrass,” said Stevens Point Parks Recreation and Forestry Director Dan Kremer.

Dan and Alice Ormes have lived in the Stevens Point area for 35 years and are longtime fans of the festival and its variety.

“We move it around, we’re trying out these guys, the Kevin Troestler Band tonight for the first time. Last year we did the main line one that’s on, Here Come the Mummies.”

Dan Kremer says the festival scouts seek out new groups with a passion for finding their own voice.

“One of the staples of our festival is we’re not really big on the cover band style. We want people that are playing their own music and having a good time,” Kremer said.

Music has always been the festival’s main focus, but they are expanding to find ways to entertain the whole family. They also have a family fun zone with bounce houses, inflatable games and lumberjack events and this year the little ones can make some music of their own.

“You can play some musical instruments through the Suzuki institute here at the Family Fun Zone Day,” Kremer said.

They’ll also have a marketplace with goods from local artisans Saturday, as well as a carp fishing contest and trivia in the Pfiffner Building.

Sunday will continue the music and lumberjack demonstrations and the event caps off with fireworks at dusk.

