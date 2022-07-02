Packers president confirms 2025 retirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy confirmed his retirement in 2025 on his monthly ‘Murphy Takes Five’ column.
Packers board members go to emeritus status once they reach the age of 70. Emeritus means members retire, but can hold their title as an honor.
Murphy wrote:
Murphy also wrote he hopes to have one large, non-Packers event at Lambeau each year.
Notably, the Titletown Beats series brings artists to Titletown Plaza.
Jason Derulo performed in June, while Hunter Hayes is set to take the stage July 16.
