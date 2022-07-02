News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers president confirms 2025 retirement

(Green Bay Packers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy confirmed his retirement in 2025 on his monthly ‘Murphy Takes Five’ column.

Packers board members go to emeritus status once they reach the age of 70. Emeritus means members retire, but can hold their title as an honor.

Murphy wrote:

Murphy also wrote he hopes to have one large, non-Packers event at Lambeau each year.

Notably, the Titletown Beats series brings artists to Titletown Plaza.

Jason Derulo performed in June, while Hunter Hayes is set to take the stage July 16.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.
WSAW anchor charged with OWI
Mark Zimmerman
Longtime Ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor dies at age 56
Burglars target same Wisconsin Rapids gas station 3 times
Wisconsin Rapids gas station burglarized three times in less than two weeks
4th of July Events and Celebrations
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Big innings doom Woodchucks in defeat
Lake shore Chinooks Vs. Rafters 7/1/2022
Lake shore Chinooks Vs. Rafters 7/1/2022
The Rafters' Brendan Bobo celebrates at home plate after hitting a grant slam in the fourth...
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters explode for 15 runs, beat Chinooks
Kurki is playing his summer 45 minutes from his hometown of Iola in Wisconsin Rapids
Iola native Connor Kurki happy to pitch close to home