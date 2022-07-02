News and First Alert Weather App
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison.

MPD said the incident at 2450 Atwood Ave. likely happened overnight.

St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti, which contained “anti-’pro-life’ and anti-police” messages, according to officers.

The graffiti spans across the front door and entrance area in blue spray paint lettering.

“St. Bernard Parish is saddened over the graffiti on the front of the church. We understand people’s anger over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, but this does nothing to solve any issues. We join in prayer for those who did this, that the Lord may heal their hearts. An investigation is ongoing with Madison Police,” St. Bernard Pastor Michael Radowicz said in a statement to NBC15 News.

If you have information about this incident please call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest may also qualify for a monetary reward, Madison police said.

