First Alert Weather: Changeable Conditions with scattered showers & storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds in Central Wisconsin will give way to some clearing Saturday evening while remaining partly cloudy in the Northwoods through late evening. Increasing clouds are anticipated overnight into Sunday morning. There is a chance of showers Sunday morning in parts of the area.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers toward morning. (WSAW)

Otherwise, sunshine mixed with some clouds on Sunday. The next risk of showers or storms is possible later in the afternoon into the evening in the north. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs Sunday are in the mid to upper 70s.

More clouds than sun with chances of showers or storms. (WSAW)

Independence Day on Monday could be unsettled at times. The day may start off with clouds and perhaps a chance of showers, but as the day goes along, odds will increase for the potential of scattered showers and storms. There is a chance of storms being strong with gusty winds, hail, downpours, and lightning. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s to around 80. Additional storms are a possibility for Monday night and that could impact firework displays during the mid to late evening hours.

Showers & storms are possible in the north Sunday night. (WSAW)

Strong storms could impact the region from the afternoon into Monday night. (WSAW)

Independence Day could feature fireworks from Mother Nature during the afternoon. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and humid with a chance of showers or storms in the afternoon through the evening. (WSAW)

It is going to be humid for much of the week ahead. (WSAW)

The chances of storms could linger into the early morning hours Tuesday with lows by daybreak in the mid to upper 60s.

Partly sunny and humid on Tuesday, as well as on Wednesday with a risk of scattered storms each day. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

Daytime highs will be running close to or slightly above average in the days ahead. (WSAW)

Less humid with dry conditions are on tap for Friday and next Saturday, July 9th. Highs are in the low 80s Friday, while in the upper 70s on Saturday.

