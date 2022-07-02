News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
Local Schools
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

BBB: Tips to help keep costs down when inflation hits

The BBB is offering these tips to help consumers deal with higher prices.
The BBB is offering these tips to help consumers deal with higher prices.(WILX)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With prices rising on everything from gas to groceries, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is offering tips to help stay on budget.

Whether it’s struggling to decide between putting gas in the tank or choosing healthier meals, all income levels are showing signs of financial stress.

The BBB is offering these tips to help consumers deal with higher prices:

  • Know your spending. Compare your 2021 bank and credit card statements to your 2022 statements. This will give you an idea of how inflation is impacting you, and it will help you see where you can make cuts. Analyzing your spending areas will be able to help you find specific strategies for reducing costs.
  • Keep your current vehicle. New and used cars are still expensive and in limited supply. If you don’t need a near car, you may want to wait to purchase one for now. If you’re leasing a car, you may want to consider buying it because the car’s price was set at the start of your lease, before the high inflation.
  • Grocery shop smarter. Meat and fish have seen high price increases. Avoiding meat a couple times a week will help reduce costs, along with meal prepping and reducing food waste.
  • Jump on sales. Stock up if you see good prices on items you use regularly, such as household essentials.
  • Cancel unused subscriptions. Review your subscriptions to ensure you’re only paying for ones you use regularly. Use a subscription management app if you have multiple subscriptions to manage.
  • Negotiate for prices. Better rates are possible for things like insurance, cable bills, gym memberships and credit card interest.
  • Take advantage of gas price savings. Sign up for fuel reward programs and use comparison apps to get the lowest prices on fuel.
  • Watch for shrinkflation. Prices may stay the same, but manufacturers may be putting less product in the packaging. Choose options that give you the most product for your money.
  • Enjoy what you have. Take a walk instead of driving somewhere. Clean out your closet to find forgotten items instead of buying new ones. Finish a project rather than starting something new.
  • Watch for scams. Be aware of details that sound too good to be true. Research unfamiliar vendors before you give money or personal information to a business.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Judge addresses backlog issue.
WSAW anchor charged with OWI
Mark Zimmerman
Longtime Ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor dies at age 56
Burglars target same Wisconsin Rapids gas station 3 times
Wisconsin Rapids gas station burglarized three times in less than two weeks
4th of July Events and Celebrations
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Humid conditions are on tap for the days ahead.
First Alert Weather: More humid with risks of showers & storms
2022 Carp Classic at the Riverfront Rendezvous
Families enjoy the ‘Carp Classic’ fishing tournament at the Riverfront Rendezvous
Some chances of showers and storms Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather: Changeable Conditions with scattered showers & storms
Mix of sun & clouds Sunday, chance of showers or storms north later in the day. July 4th...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night. A chance of showers Sunday morning with more risks of...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast