Wisconsin Rapids gas station burglarized three times in less than two weeks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A gas station in Wisconsin Rapids has been burglarized 3 times in the last 8 days.

The owner of the gas station, Raj Bhandari, is working with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department to find the suspects.

“At this point in time, I can not sleep at night thinking that I’m going to wake up at 4 o’clock again with the news of somebody broke in again,” said Bhandari.

Bhandari said this is the first time he’s had multiple burglaries at the same convenience store.

“The first time they broke into the front door, the right side. The next time they broke into the left side door. This time, they tried to break into those doors. We can see the brick marks there. But they couldn’t because I put the extra tempered glass there,” said Bhandari.

The thieves also broke the side window of the gas station to get inside during their latest burglary on Wednesday.

“Causing me losses of about $8,000 in a week. Which cannot even be claimed from anywhere because the deductible is $2,500 per incident,” said Bhandari.

Surprisingly, the suspects caused more damage than what was stolen.

“They took a few things. There was cash and all of those things. They did not take cash or anything. They were taking cigarette or nicotine items,” said Bhandari.

The gas station owner believes he may have been targeted.

“This is the only gas station they have been targeting. There are other gas stations in town, a bunch of gas stations. They are not doing anything there but I don’t know. My employees are thinking that it can be a hate crime,” said Bhandari.

Bhandari said he is working with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department to find those responsible.

“Most businesses nowadays have video surveillance and that’s something that’s very helpful for us. That’s actually one of the first things we’ll be looking to view or to help guild our investigation,” said Lieutenant Jordan Lubeck of the Wisconsin Rapids.

Anyone with information about the recent burglaries is urged to contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

