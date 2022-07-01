News and First Alert Weather App
Vietnamese restaurant once located in mall will reopen in Weston

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Pho Zone, a Vietnamese food restaurant, will move into the former Fixations location in Weston.

The building is located at 4202 Schofield Ave.

Pho Zone opened in the Wausau Center Mall in 2019. The pandemic forced abrupt closures at the mall and the entire building eventually closed and was later razed.

There’s no timeline for when the new restaurant will open.

