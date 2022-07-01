News and First Alert Weather App
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest gets commemorative beer

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Taste N Glow Balloon Fest has its own namesake beer from Bull Falls Brewery. Like many aspects of the event, the beer will help fund a charitable cause.

The Taste N Glow Balloon Fest contributes to a number of charities in Wisconsin, which this year includes supporting the state’s veterans.

“With the beer, for every can that’s sold on the field, a portion of the proceeds go to Camp American Legion Lake Tomahawk,” event organizer and balloon meister Steve Woller said.

Bull Falls owner and brewmaster Michael Zamzow is an avid supporter of veterans’ causes. The brewery has raised more than $100,000 for the Honor Flights.

“It’s great to be able to partner with Steve and Nancy here for their event that’s also funding veterans’ causes up north,” Zamzow said.

Zamzow said they wanted to create a beer that fit the season and the event, so they went with a German-style Kolsch but they stayed true to keeping things local.

“So we’re using German hop strains that were brought here, and they’re grown in Rosholt that went into that beer,” Zamzow said.

Taste N Glow beer will be available at the brewery taproom on July 5, and sold at the balloon fest beer tent July 8-10. They are planning to market it to restaurants and pubs after the festival.

Click here to visit the Taste N Glow website.

